Valparaiso hires longtime Marietta coach Andy Waddle to take over its football program

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Valparaiso has hired longtime Marietta coach Andy Waddle as its new football coach, athletic director Laurel Hosmer announced. Waddle is scheduled to be formally introduced on campus Wednesday. He spent the past 12 seasons tuning around the Division III program located southeastern Ohio where he went 55-61 and led the Pioneers to their first 8-0 start last season. This past season Marietta made its first postseason appearance since 1973. The move comes two weeks after school officials said they would not renew Landon Fox’s expiring contract. Fox was 21-42 in six seasons at Valparaiso.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.