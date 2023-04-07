Valparaiso brings back Roger Powell Jr as Beacons’ new coach

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Valparaiso has hired former Illinois star Roger Powell Jr. as its new men’s basketball coach Friday, making him the first Black coach in program history. He was an assistant coach at Valpo from 2011-16 then followed Bryce Drew to Vanderbilt. Powell spent the last five seasons at Gonzaga. He replaces coach Matt Lottich who was fired last month after going 108-117 in seven seasons including 11-21 in 2022-23.

