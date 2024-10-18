Valladolid strikes late to secure a 3-2 victory at Alaves in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Real Valladolid has won a Spanish league game for just the second time this season. Mamadou Sylla scored one goal and laid on another as the visitors scored twice in the last 20 minutes to take all three points with a 3-2 victory at Alaves on Friday. Alaves took the lead early and scored with almost the last kick of the game but it was not enough and it’s 14th in La Liga. Valladolid moves up a place to 18th.

