Valladolid makes winning return to La Liga by beating Espanyol 1-0

MADRID, Spain (AP) — Newly promoted Real Valladolid marked its return to the Spanish first division with a 1-0 win over visitor Espanyol. Raúl Moro got the only goal of the game midway through the first half. The 21-year-old winger cut in from the left and was lucky to see his shot take a deflection and wrongfoot the Espanyol goalkeeper. Both teams were making their return to La Liga after a year in the second tier. The final match of the first-round fixtures takes place later on Monday when Villarreal takes on Atletico Madrid.

