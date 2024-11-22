Valladolid loses again and Getafe ends winless run in La Liga

MADRID (AP) — Getafe has scored twice in three minutes during a second-half blitz to beat struggling Valladolid 2-0 in La Liga. It is only its third win of the season and lifts it into 15th place in the standings. Álvaro Rodríguez and Allan Nyom got the goals against a struggling Valladolid on Friday. Valladolid’s Uruguayan coach Paulo Pezzolano was sent off before halftime. Valladolid sits second to last with nine points from a possible 42.

