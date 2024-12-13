Valladolid beats fellow struggler Valencia to move off the bottom of La Liga

MADRID (AP) — Real Valladolid has beaten fellow struggler Valencia 1-0 and risen out of last place in La Liga. Moroccan forward Anuar scored with a solo effort after 19 minutes on Friday. Valladolid’s Juanmi Latasa was sent off 12 minutes from time but the home side hung on to win against a toothless rival. Bottom-placed Valencia has only two wins in 15 league games but two games in hand.

