Valladay scores 22, Virginia upsets No. 22 NC State women

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Taylor Valladay had 22 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to lead Virginia past No. 22 North Carolina State 71-59, snapping a seven-game ACC losing streak. Camryn Taylor scored 15 points, Kaydan Lawson 14, and Alexia Smith 10 for Virginia. Trailing 48-36 through the third quarter, North Carolina State opened the fourth with a 7-2 run to get within 50-43 with 7:50 to go. The Wolfpack missed their next 10 shots, however, and Virginia led 61-43 with 3:15 remaining. NC State made one last push with a 12-2 run but the Cavaliers made 6-of-6 free throws in the final minute. Jada Boyd led NC State with 22 points.

