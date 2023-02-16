Valimaki, Simonsen share 1st-round lead at Thailand Classic

CHONBURI, Thailand (AP) — Sami Valimaki of Finland has carded a bogey-free 8-under 64 to share the lead with Martin Simonsen of Denmark after the opening round of the Thailand Classic. The 24-year-old Valimaki made five birdies on the front nine, including on his opening three holes, before picking up three more after the turn. Simosen highlighted his round at the Amata Spring Country Club with an eagle on the 11th hole, to go with seven birdies and a lone bogey on the 13th. The Thailand Classic returned to the European tour for the first time since 2016, when it was held in Hua Hin.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.