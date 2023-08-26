Välimäki and Wallace share lead at Czech Masters

VYSOKY UJEZD, Czech Republic (AP) — Finland’s Sami Välimäki and England’s Matt Wallace have shot 5-under 67s to share a one-stroke lead over another Ryder Cup hopeful, Nicolai Hojgaard, after the third round of the Czech Masters. Välimäki and Wallace each carded six birdies and one bogey to move to 16 under overall at the Albatross Golf Resort near Prague. Hojgaard shot a 3-under 69. The European tour event has a lot at stake for the trio as Europe captain Luke Donald is announcing his six Ryder Cup picks on Sept. 4. Europe faces the U.S. at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome in September.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.