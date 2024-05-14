Valhalla’s future in question for another PGA. Another dramatic finish wouldn’t hurt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — There’s some uncertainly about whether Valhalla will get another PGA Championship now that the PGA of America no longer owns it. Another spectacular finish might make it hard to ignore. This is the fourth PGA Championship at Valhalla. Mark Brooks won a playoff after Kenny Perry was in the broadcast booth instead of staying sharp. Tiger Woods won a playoff after making the most pressure putt of his career. Rory McIlroy won in a bizarre finish when he played into the group ahead. Jim Nantz of CBS says the golfing gods must live over Valhalla because it delivers magic.

