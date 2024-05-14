Valhalla’s future in question for another PGA. Another dramatic finish wouldn’t hurt

By DOUG FERGUSON The Associated Press
FILE - Tiger Woods celebrates making birdie on the last of regulation play to tie Bob May at 18 under-par and force a playoff at the PGA Championship on Aug. 20, 2000, at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky. Valhalla will be hosting the PGA Championship for the fourth time May 16-19, 2024. (AP Photo/Rob Carr, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/ROB CARR]

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — There’s some uncertainly about whether Valhalla will get another PGA Championship now that the PGA of America no longer owns it. Another spectacular finish might make it hard to ignore. This is the fourth PGA Championship at Valhalla. Mark Brooks won a playoff after Kenny Perry was in the broadcast booth instead of staying sharp. Tiger Woods won a playoff after making the most pressure putt of his career. Rory McIlroy won in a bizarre finish when he played into the group ahead. Jim Nantz of CBS says the golfing gods must live over Valhalla because it delivers magic.

