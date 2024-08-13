Valhalla Golf Club, site of this year’s PGA Championship, to host 2028 Solheim Cup

By GARY B. GRAVES The Associated Press
The Solheim Cup is displayed on the first tee box at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Monday, July 15, 2024, in Gainesville, Va., where the United States will take on Europe in the Solheim Cup golf tournament in September. (AP Photo/Ben Nuckols Sent from my iPhone[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ben Nuckols]

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Valhalla Golf Club will host the Solheim Cup in 2028, bringing the women’s team competition to a venue that has hosted the Ryder Cup and four PGA Championships, including earlier this year. Tuesday’s announcement by the LPGA Tour marks a reprieve for a course that appeared to have shaky prospects for staging future major events after top-ranked Scottie Scheffler was arrested outside the entrance before the second round of the PGA Championship in May. The Solheim Cup is a three-day match between women from the United States and Europe with a format similar to the Ryder Cup.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.