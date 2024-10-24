Valenzuela to be honored by Dodgers with No. 34 uniform patch during World Series and 2025 season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fernando Valenzuela will be honored by the Los Angeles Dodgers with a patch of his No. 34 on team uniforms during the World Series and the 2025 season. The circular patch will be on jersey sleeves with the late pitcher’s No. 34 in Dodger blue with a white outline, surrounded by a black background and a blue outline. “FERNANDO” is in white capital letters above the number. Valenzuela, the 1981 NL Rookie of the Year and Cy Young Award winner, died at age 63 on Tuesday. He died one day shy of the 43rd anniversary of his 147-pitch complete game that led the Dodgers over the Yankees in World Series Game 3.

