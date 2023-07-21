Valentín Castellanos transfers to Lazio from New York City following loan to Girona

By The Associated Press
FILE - New York City FC forward Valentin Castellanos celebrates after scoring his fourth goal in the second half of an MLS soccer match against Real Salt Lake at Yankee Stadium in New York, Sunday, April 17, 2022. Castellanos, Major League Soccer's scoring leader in 2021, transferred Friday, July 21, 2023, to Lazio from New York City. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez]

NEW YORK (AP) — Valentín Castellanos, Major League Soccer’s scoring leader in 2021, has transferred to Lazio from New York City. The 24-year-old had last played for NYC in July 2022 and spent the 2022-23 on loan to Girona, where he scored 13 goals in 35 La Liga matches plus one goal in two Copa del Rey games. Castellanos had four goals in a 4-2 home win over Real Madrid on April 25, the first player to score four in a league match against Los Blancos since Oviedo’s Esteban Echavarria had five in December 1947.

