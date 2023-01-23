Valencia’s woes continue with 2-2 home draw against Almeria

MADRID (AP) — Valencia continues to struggle in the Spanish league. It twice relinquished the lead in a 2-2 draw at home against Almeria on Monday. The result keeps Valencia with only one win in its last nine league games. The team coached by Gennaro Gattuso is in 12th place and only three points clear of the relegation zone. The draw was against an Almeria squad that has the second-worst record on the road with no wins, three draws and six losses. Only last-place Elche is worse. It was Almeria’s fifth straight game without a win in all competitions. It’s in 14th place.

