Valencia’s Paulista suspended 2 games for foul on Vinícius

MADRID (AP) — Valencia defender Gabriel Paulista will miss two games for his dangerous foul of Vinícius Júnior after the Spanish soccer federation’s disciplinary committee added another game to his suspension. Paulista kicked at Vinícius’ legs after the Brazil forward got past him with the ball in the 72nd minute of Madrid’s 2-0 win over Valencia on Thursday. The kick sent Vinicius hard to the ground and earned the center back a direct red card. Paulista apologized on his Instagram account. He wrote “I lost control and I sincerely ask for forgiveness.”

