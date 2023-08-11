Valencia wins 2-1 at Sevilla on Spanish league’s opening day. Bounou plays amid talk of Madrid move

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A Valencia team featuring young players has earned a 2-1 win at 10-man Sevilla on the opening day of the Spanish league. Twenty-year-old substitute Javi Guerra scored the 88th-minute winner after Sevilla lost defender Loic Badé to a red card. Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou started for Sevilla amid speculation in the local media that Real Madrid could be interested in signing him to replace the injured Thibaut Courtois. Sevilla president Pep Castro said that his club had not received any offer for Bounou. Rayo Vallecano forward Randy Nteka scored one goal and helped produce another in a 2-0 win at Almeria.

