Valencia sacks coach Gennaro Gattuso for poor results

MADRID (AP) — Spanish club Valencia has sacked coach Gennaro Gattuso following the team’s poor results. Valencia says in a statement it reached a mutual agreement with Gattuso to end their contract. The announcement came after a 1-0 loss at Valladolid in the Spanish league on Sunday. The club has won only one of its last 10 league games, before the World Cup. The latest defeat dropped Valencia to 14th place, one point above the relegation zone. Its only two wins this year came in the Copa del Rey.

