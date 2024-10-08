Valencia monitoring situation of fans reportedly detained in Singapore after criticizing club owner

VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — Spanish soccer club Valencia said Tuesday it was in contact with the Spanish embassy in Singapore to monitor the situation of two of its fans reportedly detained there for criticizing the club’s Singaporean owner. Valencia said the embassy assured the club that the fans are being advised and helped. Spanish media said the fans were detained after holding a sign with a negative message for Singaporean businessman Peter Lim, the club’s owner since 2014. The sign reportedly said “Lim Go Home,” a slogan often used by Valencia supporters during the team’s matches in Spain.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.