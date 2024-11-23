Valencia honors flood victims in 1st game back at stadium since the natural disaster

VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — Valencia fans and players wept when the club honored the more than 200 victims of last month’s flash floods as soccer returned to Mestalla Stadium on Saturday. Valencia had not played at home since the natural disaster struck on Oct. 29-30, when a deluge caused massive flooding in several villages and neighborhoods south of Valencia city. A massive flag for the Valencia region was displayed on the field and a large banner was unfurled in the stands with the names of all the impacted municipalities. Television images focused on several fans weeping during a moving song played by a band in the tribute before kickoff. Valencia beat Real Betis 4-2.

