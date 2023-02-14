Valencia hires former player Rubén Baraja to replace Gattuso

By TALES AZZONI The Associated Press
Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos, center, vies for the ball with Valencia defenders during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Valencia at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bernat Armangue]

MADRID (AP) — Struggling Spanish soccer club Valencia has hired former player Rubén Baraja as coach to replace Gennaro Gattuso and help the team avoid relegation. Baraja previously coached several second-division clubs in Spain. He arrives with Valencia sitting in the relegation zone after 21 matches. Gattuso left last month after a series of poor results. Interim coach Voro González had been in charge until now. Gattuso arrived in June on a two-year contract. The Italian coach left with the team in 14th place. Baraja helped Valencia win Spanish league titles in 2002 and 2004 as a player.

