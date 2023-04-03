Valencia held by Rayo, stays near relegation zone in Spain

MADRID (AP) — Valencia couldn’t manage more than a 1-1 draw at home against Rayo Vallecano and remains near the relegation zone in the Spanish league. The result moved Valencia to 17th place but it hasd the same points as 18th-placed Espanyol and second-to-last Almeria. It could have risen to 15th with a victory at Mestalla Stadium. Valencia will try to win its first away game in the league since October when it visits Almeria on Sunday in a key match in the fight against relegation. Rayo is eighth.

