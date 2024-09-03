Valencia forward Rafa Mir arrested by Spanish police for alleged sexual assault

MADRID (AP) — Valencia soccer club says forward Rafa Mir has been arrested by Spanish police for alleged sexual assault. The club issued a statement after Mir’s arrest was reported by Spanish media. The club says “it is aware of said arrest” and it will collaborate with authorities. Spanish media report Mir was arrested by the Civil Guard in Valencia after an accusation by his supposed victim, a woman.

