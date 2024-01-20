Valencia ends Athletic Bilbao’s unbeaten run with 1-0 win in Spanish league

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Valencia has ended Athletic Bilbao’s 14-game unbeaten streak across all competitions after edging the Basque club 1-0 in the Spanish league. Striker Hugo Duro tilted the closely contested match in the hosts’ favor with a header in the 61st minute. Athletic is in third place but can lose that spot after its first defeat since October. Valencia moved into seventh. Las Palmas won 2-0 at Rayo Vallecano to climb into eighth. Cadiz fired coach Sergio González a day after a loss at Alaves left it in the relegation zone.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.