Valencia condemns Vinícius Júnior’s court statement alleging entire stadium racially insulted him

MADRID (AP) — Valencia has strongly condemned Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior for allegedly saying in court that all of its fans racially abused him during a game last season. The Spanish club has demanded an apology from the player, who testified to a Madrid judge probing three Valencia supporters who have been accused of racially abusing the Brazilian international at the Mestalla Stadium in a Spanish league game in May. The accusations ignited an outpouring of support for Vinícius and prompted local authorities to take action against racism in Spanish soccer. Valencia has already banned the three fans for life.

