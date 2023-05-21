Valencia closer to avoiding drop with win over Madrid; Vinícius again targeted with racist abuse

MADRID (AP) — Valencia moved even closer to staying in the top tier with a 1-0 win over Real Madrid but the Spanish league game was marred by more racist abuse against Vinícius Júnior. The 22-year-old Vinícius, who is Black, has been subjected to racist abuse since he came to play in Spain five years ago. The match had to be temporarily stopped after Vinícius said he was insulted by a fan behind one of the goals at Mestalla Stadium. Diego López earlier scored a 33rd-minute winner to leave Valencia five points above the relegation zone entering the final three rounds.

