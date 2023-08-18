Valencia beats Las Palmas to start La Liga with consecutive wins

MADRID (AP) — Valencia has beaten Las Palmas 1-0 at home to make it back-to-back wins to start the Spanish league. Midfielder José “Pepelu” García converted a 73rd-minute penalty after Javi Múñoz was penalized for a handball in the area. Gerard Moreno scored to give Villarreal its first victory after winning at Mallorca 1-0.

