Valdez throws 7 sharp innings, Diaz and Altuve homer as Astros shut out White Sox 2-0

HOUSTON (AP) — Framber Valdez threw seven sharp innings for his eighth straight win and Yainer Diaz and Jose Altuve homered to help the Houston Astros to a 2-0 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

The win was Houston’s 10th in 11 games and it moved the AL West leaders to a season-best 11 games over .500 at 67-56.

Bryan Abreu struck out two in the eighth and Josh Hader fanned two in the ninth to complete the three-hitter. Hader has converted his last 27 save opportunities, which extends a franchise record.

Diaz opened the Houston sixth with his shot to the seats in left field off rookie Ky Bush (0-2) to make it 1-0. The home run came after Diaz was robbed of one on a spectacular catch by rookie Dominic Fletcher in the first inning.

“It would have been nice to have that early home run, but he made a great play,” Astros manager Joe Espada said. “But (Diaz) is putting up some good swings, hitting the ball hard.”

Altuve connected off John Brebbia with no outs in the eighth to make it 2-0.

Valdez (13-5) allowed just three singles and struck out nine to win his career-best eighth consecutive decision over his last 10 starts. The left-hander, who pitched a no-hitter last season, nearly had another one Aug. 6 before the Rangers broke it up with two outs in the ninth.

“Really, really, really good. That’s what we expect out of Framber,” Espada said. “Just quality start after quality start. Stuff, it was unbelievable how good it was. Fastball, breaking ball, everything in the zone. A strong performance.”

Nicky Lopez hit a leadoff single before Valdez retired the next 11 batters. Andrew Vaughn singled with two outs in the fourth but Valdez struck out Korey Lee to end the inning.

Lenyn Sosa got Chicago’s second hit on a single with one out in the fifth. Valdez still faced the minimum in that inning after Fletcher grounded into a double play.

Andrew Benintendi singled with no outs in the seventh and Valdez struck out Vaughn before another double play ended his day.

“I feel very proud of all the work that I’ve been able to do and all the work that the team has been able to do,” Valdez said in Spanish through a translator. “And I definitely take pride in being able to go out there and help the team win and just try to be consistent every single time I go out there.”

Bush yielded four hits and a run with five walks over six innings in his third major league start.

“I thought he looked great,” interim manager Grady Sizemore said. “I thought he was doing a great job of just pounding the strike zone, battling. That was the best I’ve seen him so far. So, I was really happy with that outing.”

Altuve and Jeremy Peña both singled to start the first before Fletcher’s home run robbery. The rookie jumped at the low wall and reached back into the stands to grab the ball hit by Diaz and leave the catcher stunned.

Jake Meyers grounded into a double play after that, allowing Bush to escape the jam.

Astros RHP Justin Verlander threw a bullpen and if he feels good on Monday he’ll come off the injured list to start Wednesday, Espada said. The 41-year-old ace hasn’t pitched since June 9 because of stiffness in his neck.

White Sox: RHP Jonathan Cannon (2-6, 4.02 ERA) will start Monday night in the opener of a series at San Francisco. The Giants hadn’t announced their starter.

Astros: LHP Yusei Kikuchi (6-9, 4.49 ERA) opposes RHP Tanner Houck (8-8. 3.01) in the opener of a three-game series with Boston on Monday night.

