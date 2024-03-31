Valdez hits a 3-run homer to help the Red Sox beat the Mariners 5-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Enmanuel Valdez hit a three-run homer, Garrett Whitlock pitched five effective innings and the Boston Red Sox beat the Seattle Mariners 5-1 on Sunday.

Valdez, a fill-in second baseman for the injured Vaughn Grissom, hit a drive to right in the fourth after starting the season 0 for 8.

Tyler O’Neill connected for a solo shot in the second against Seattle’s Bryce Miller (0-1), who was charged with four runs and six hits in five innings.

Whitlock (1-0) helped Boston to a split of the four-game series after it dropped two straight one-run games. The big right-hander allowed three hits, struck out eight and walked none.

Seattle got its only run when Mitch Haniger doubled and scored on Josh Rojas’ two-out single in the second.

Justin Slaten pitched 2 1/3 hitless innings for his first career save in his second major league appearance.

Coming off a strong rookie campaign, Miller struck out six and walked two.

The Mariners finished with four hits.

TRAINERS ROOM

Red Sox: Rafael Devers (shoulder) returned to the lineup after missing two games with a shoulder injury. The third baseman is a “full go,” Cora said. He went 1 for 5 with a single in the first and a strikeout.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: RHP Tanner Houck makes his season debut Monday in the first game of a three-game series at Oakland.

Mariners: RHP Emerson Hancock makes his fourth major league start Monday in the first game of a three-game home series against Cleveland.

