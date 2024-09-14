Vaes’ last-second, 54-yard field goal gives Abilene Christian 24-22 win over Northern Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Ritse Vaes kicked a 54-yard field goal as time expired to give Abilene Christian a 24-22 win over Northern Colorado on Saturday to deny the Bears their first win since 2022. Hank Gibbs scored from 3 yards out to give the Bears (0-3) — losers now of 15 straight games — a one-point lead with 1:10 left. But they called two timeouts and then were penalized for delay of game before attempting a 2-point conversion pass from the 7-yard line which failed. Abilene Christian drove to the UNC 22 behind Maverick Mahor but was pushed back to the 37 on a personal foul with five seconds remaining. Vaes saved the Wildcats with a kick that easily cleared.

