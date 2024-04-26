Uzbekistan knocks out titleholder Saudi Arabia in Under-23 Asian Cup soccer

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Defending champion Saudi Arabia has lost to Uzbekistan 2-0 in the Under-23 Asian Cup quarterfinals and also seen its chance of a second successive appearance at the Olympics end. Only the top three teams from the 16-team competition qualify automatically for men’s Olympic soccer in Paris. Fourth place earns a playoff against Guinea in May. Uzbekistan was a comfortable winner on Friday in a reverse of the 2022 final. The Central Asian team will take on Indonesia in Monday’s semifinal. Iraq defeated Vietnam 1-0 to earn a last-four clash with Japan. Vietnam and the Saudis both finished with 10 men after red cards.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.