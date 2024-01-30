Uzbekistan beats Thailand and sets up Asian Cup quarterfinal against Qatar

AL-RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Abbosbek Fayzullayev has fired Uzbekistan into the quarterfinals of the Asian Cup after beating Thailand 2-1. Victory in the round-of-16 match at Al Janoub Stadium sets up a clash with host and defending champion Qatar. Uzbekistan has never won the Asian Cup but this is the fifth time in the last six tournaments it has advanced to the quarterfinals. Its best performance was the semifinals in 2011 when the Asian Cup was last staged in Qatar. Uzbekistan plays Qatar on Saturday at Al Bayt Stadium.

