Uzbekistan and Japan qualify for men’s Olympic soccer by reaching U23 Asian Cup final

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Uzbekistan has qualified for men’s Olympic soccer after years of near-misses by reaching the Under-23 Asian Cup final in Doha. The Uzbeks beat Indonesia 2-0 in the semifinals on Monday and will face Japan in the final on Friday. Japan has secured an eighth consecutive Olympic appearance by defeating Iraq 2-1. The top three teams qualify automatically for the Paris Games and Iraq and Indonesia will meet in Thursday’s playoff to decide the remaining place.

