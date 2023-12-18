UVA’s Mike Hollins, Michigan’s Blake Corum, Holy Cross’ Jacob Dobbs win Comeback Player of the Year

Virginia running back Mike Hollins, who survived a shooting that left three of his teammates dead and returned to play for the Cavaliers less than a year later, is one of three recipients of college football’s Comeback Player of the Year Award. The other winners are Michigan running back Blake Corum, who came back from a major knee injury to lead the top-ranked Wolverines in rushing and touchdowns, and Holy Cross linebacker Jacob Dobbs, who returned from a devastating arm injury to win conference defensive player of the year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.