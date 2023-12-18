UVA’s Mike Hollins, Michigan’s Blake Corum, Holy Cross’ Jacob Dobbs win Comeback Player of the Year

By RALPH D. RUSSO The Associated Press
FILE - Virginia's running back Mike Hollins (7), who survived a shooting that left three of his teammates dead, runs out on the field before an NCAA college football game against James Madison in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. Hollins is one of three recipients of college football’s Comeback Player of the Year Award announced Monday, Dec. 18. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mike Kropf]

Virginia running back Mike Hollins, who survived a shooting that left three of his teammates dead and returned to play for the Cavaliers less than a year later, is one of three recipients of college football’s Comeback Player of the Year Award. The other winners are Michigan running back Blake Corum, who came back from a major knee injury to lead the top-ranked Wolverines in rushing and touchdowns, and Holy Cross linebacker Jacob Dobbs, who returned from a devastating arm injury to win conference defensive player of the year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.