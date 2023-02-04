UTSA hands No. 21 Middle Tennessee women 2nd straight loss

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jordyn Jenkins scored 20 points and had 16 rebounds and Elyssa Coleman scored 18 points and UTSA upended No. 21 Middle Tennessee 58-53. Coleman’s basket with 3:54 remaining gave UTSA a 51-50 lead and the Roadrunners led the rest of the way, making five of their last shots compared to 1 for 10 for Middle Tennessee. Courtney Whitson scored 13 points for MTSU and Savannah Wheeler 11.

