Utilityman Tommy Edman and Cardinals reach $16.5 million, 2-year deal, avoid salary arbitration

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals and utilityman Tommy Edman agreed to a $16.5 million, two-year deal to avoid salary arbitration. The 28-year-old Edman was expected to get a significant bump from the $4.2 million he made last season, when the switch-hitter batted .248 with 13 homers and 47 RBIs while appearing in 137 games. The former Gold Glove winner is capable of playing every outfield position along with second base, third base and shortstop at a high level, giving the Cardinals some unique positional versatility. They drafted him in the sixth round of the 2016 first-year player draft.

