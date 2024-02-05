Utilityman Mauricio Dubón goes to salary arbitration with Houston Astros

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Houston Astros utilityman Mauricio Dubón went to a salary arbitration hearing. Dubón asked for a raise from $1.4 million to $3.5 million and the Astros argued for $3 million. A decision is expected Tuesday in his case along with those of Baltimore outfielder Austin Hays and right-hander Jacob Webb and Los Angeles outfielder Taylor Ward, which were argued last week. The 29-year-old Dubón hit .278 with 10 homers and 46 RBIs in his first full season with Houston, which acquired him from San Francisco in May 2022.

