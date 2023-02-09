Utility player Culberson signs minor-league deal with Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have signed veteran infielder/outfielder Charlie Culberson to a minor-league contract with an invitation to big-league spring training. Culberson turns 34 on April 10. He has hit .248 with 30 homers and 145 RBIs over portions of the past 10 seasons with the San Francisco Giants, Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.