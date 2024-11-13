Utes sink 14 more 3-pointers, beat Queens University 96-65

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gabe Madsen scored 24 points, Mike Sharavjamts added 19 and Utah pulled away in the second half to beat Queens University 96-65 on Tuesday night. Madsen, who had 12 3s over Utah’s first two games, was 5 of 12 from the arc. Utah, which made a school-record 19 3s in each of its first two games, hit 14 on 30 attempts against the Royals (2-1). The Utes (3-0) shot 49% overall. Sharavjamts, the first Mongolian player to play Division I basketball and who played previously at Dayton and San Francisco, had 19 points. Chris Ashby scored 14 points to lead Queens.

