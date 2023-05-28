Utes hit three home runs, stay alive with 10-1 super regional win over San Diego State

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Julia Jimenez blasted a grand slam, Ellessa Bonstrom and Shelbi Ortiz also homered, and No. 15 seed Utah routed San Diego State 10-1 in five innings to stay alive in the Salt Lake City Super Regional. The Utes’ win evened the best-of-3 series and forced a Game 3. San Diego State won the first game 4-3. Mariah Lopez allowed one run on four hits with two strikeouts for Utah and Sarah Ladd pitched the fifth inning to close out the run-rule game. Bonstrom went deep for two runs in the first inning, Jimenez hit her slam in the fourth and Ortiz’s three-run shot in the fifth gave her four RBIs for the game.

