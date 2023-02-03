UTEP women end No. 21 Middle Tennessee’s 16-game win streak

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Elina Arike scored 20 points, Jazion Jackson buried a 3-pointer in the final second and the UTEP women beat No. 21 Middle Tennessee 65-62, ending the Lady Raiders’ 16-game win streak. The Miners (14-6, 7-4 Conference USA), who led most of the game, took a 51-45 lead into the fourth quarter. Jalynn Gregory scored 11 of her 20 points in the final period and Middle Tennessee (18-3, 11-1) tied the game at 62 when Kseniya Malashka made the second of two free throws with 59 seconds left in OT. UTEP turned the ball over on its next possession. Arike blocked a Gregory shot and Malashaka grabbed the offensive rebound, but Avery Crouse stole the ball to set up Jackson’s game-winner.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.