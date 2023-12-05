UTEP hires Austin Peay coach Scotty Walden to try to revive Miners’ moribund program

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — UTEP has hired coach Scotty Walden away from Austin Peay. The Miners hope the 34-year-old Texan’s return to his home state can revive their moribund program. Walden led Austin Peay to the FCS team’s first undefeated conference record this season. The Governors were 9-3 overall and 6-0 in the United Athletic Conference. Austin Peay lost to Chattanooga 24-21 in the first round of the FCS playoffs. UTEP fired Dana Dimel after his fifth losing season in six years. Walden was 26-14 in four winning seasons at Austin Peay.

