UTEP hires Austin Peay coach Scotty Walden to try to revive Miners’ moribund program

By The Associated Press
Austin Peay NCAA college football head coach Scotty Walden makes the schools "Monocles Up" sign as he poses in the football offices in Clarksville, Tenn., Oct. 24, 2023. Xavier Smith was excited about the prospect of playing for Deion Sanders. He didn't get a chance after some 50 Colorado players were cut after spring practice to make room for a flood of transfers. Smith landed at Austin Peay. (AP Photo/Teresa Walker)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Teresa Walker]

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — UTEP has hired coach Scotty Walden away from Austin Peay. The Miners hope the 34-year-old Texan’s return to his home state can revive their moribund program. Walden led Austin Peay to the FCS team’s first undefeated conference record this season. The Governors were 9-3 overall and 6-0 in the United Athletic Conference. Austin Peay lost to Chattanooga 24-21 in the first round of the FCS playoffs. UTEP fired Dana Dimel after his fifth losing season in six years. Walden was 26-14 in four winning seasons at Austin Peay.

