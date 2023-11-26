UTEP fires Dana Dimel after 5th losing season in 6 years

By The Associated Press
UTEP coach Dana Dimel talks to his players at the end of an NCAA college football game against Liberty on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andres Leighton]

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — UTEP has fired football coach Dana Dimel after his fifth losing season in six years. The Miners finished 3-9 after a 42-28 loss to undefeated Liberty before a sparse crowd at the Sun Bowl. It was the fourth time UTEP failed to win more than three games under Dimel. He ended a 16-year absence from head coaching when he took over the Miners in 2018. He had three winning seasons in Wyoming from 1997-99 before three losing years with Houston. The 61-year-old’s combined record at his two Texas stops was 28-75.

