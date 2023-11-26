UTEP fires Dana Dimel after 5th losing season in 6 years

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — UTEP has fired football coach Dana Dimel after his fifth losing season in six years. The Miners finished 3-9 after a 42-28 loss to undefeated Liberty before a sparse crowd at the Sun Bowl. It was the fourth time UTEP failed to win more than three games under Dimel. He ended a 16-year absence from head coaching when he took over the Miners in 2018. He had three winning seasons in Wyoming from 1997-99 before three losing years with Houston. The 61-year-old’s combined record at his two Texas stops was 28-75.

