Utah’s Carlson scores at buzzer and Utes beat UCLA 70-69, snapping Bruins’ 6-game winning streak

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Branden Carlson scored off an offensive rebound just before the buzzer, giving Utah a 70-69 victory over UCLA and snapping the Bruins’ six-game winning streak. Dylan Andrews hit a go-ahead jumper with six seconds remaining for the Bruins, who led by six earlier in the half. The Utes inbounded and raced the length of the court before Deivon Smith missed a layup. Carlson grabbed the ball in traffic and put it in. The referees called for a video review. The basket was called good and 0.2 seconds were put on the clock, but it wasn’t enough time for the Bruins to get off a decent shot.

