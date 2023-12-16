Utah wins 5th straight behind Branden Carlson’s 26 points in 76-62 win over Utah Valley

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Branden Carlson scored 26 points and Utah beat Utah Valley 76-62 for its fifth straight win. Carlson was 10 of 16 from the floor and made three from long range to go with seven rebounds. Rollie Worster and Gabe Madsen each added 13 points for Utah (8-2), which shot 50% (29 of 58) from the floor. Utah Valley trailed by double digits for most of the second half but pulled to 67-62 with 2:43 to play. The Utes closed with a pair of free throws and a dunk from Carlson, a Worster jumper and Madsen’s 3 to end it.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.