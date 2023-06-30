Utah to get a PGA Tour event for first time since 1963

IVINS, Utah (AP) — The PGA Tour is returning to Utah for the first time since 1963. The Black Desert Championship will be part of the fall schedule starting in 2024. That’s the time of year when players are trying to secure PGA Tour cards for the following season or earn points to qualify for some of the bigger events. Black Desert Resort previously announced it would host an LPGA Tour event starting in 2025. For the PGA Tour, it now has two new tournaments for 2024. The other is the Myrtle Beach Classic. That will be in the spring opposite an elevated event.

