Utah Tech uses complete team effort to pound Northern Arizona 50-36 for first win of the season

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Utah Tech’s defense scored a pair of first-half touchdowns and a boost from the kicking game helped send the Raiders to a 50-36 win over Northern Arizona. Defensive lineman Sam Kanongata’a intercepted Northern Arizona quarterback Kai Milner near midfield and returned it for a touchdown to stretch the Trailblazers’ lead to 24-7. Two possessions later for NAU, Milner was stuffed for no gain then fumbled on first-and-10 at the Lumberjacks’ 17 and the ball was recovered by Amari Duncan who ran to the end zone to make it 31-7 with 3:11 left before halftime. Devon Starling ran for 111 yards on 15 carries and scored a touchdown for NAU which scored three touchdowns in the last 5:23 to reduce its deficit.

