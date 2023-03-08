Utah Tech sends Stephen F. Austin packing in OT WAC opener

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Cameron Gooden scored 22 points and Frank Staine scored 18 points and Utah Tech surprised Stephen F. Austin 80-76 in overtime in a Western Athletic Conference Tournament opener. Dancell Leter threw down a dunk to start the extra session and Utah Tech led for the remainder. Latrell Jossell scored 17 points for the Lumberjacks.

