Utah survives late rally, hands No. 14 BYU first loss of the season

By JOHN COON The Associated Press
BYU guard Richie Saunders (15) shoots over Utah Utes center Lawson Lovering (34) during an NCAA college basketball game in Salt Lake City, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (Megan Nielsen/The Deseret News via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Megan Nielsen]

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gabe Madsen made five 3-pointers and scored 17 points, and Utah beat No. 14 BYU 73-69. Utah shot 49% from the field in its fourth consecutive win. Branden Carlson had 15 points and eight rebounds, and reserve Keba Keita added 10 points. Jaxson Robinson scored 17 points for 8-1 BYU, and Richie Saunders had 13. Dallin Hall had 11 points, and Spencer Johnson finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds. The Cougars shot 36.6% from the field, including a 7-for-30 performance from 3-point range.

