Utah survives late rally, hands No. 14 BYU first loss of the season

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gabe Madsen made five 3-pointers and scored 17 points, and Utah beat No. 14 BYU 73-69. Utah shot 49% from the field in its fourth consecutive win. Branden Carlson had 15 points and eight rebounds, and reserve Keba Keita added 10 points. Jaxson Robinson scored 17 points for 8-1 BYU, and Richie Saunders had 13. Dallin Hall had 11 points, and Spencer Johnson finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds. The Cougars shot 36.6% from the field, including a 7-for-30 performance from 3-point range.

