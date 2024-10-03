Utah State women’s volleyball team becomes the 4th program to cancel a game against San Jose State

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — The Utah State women’s volleyball team has become the fourth program to cancel a game against San Jose State for reasons that have not been specified. The Aggies announced the decision to forfeit their Oct. 23 Mountain West Conference game. Boise State already forfeited its game on Sept. 28 against the unbeaten Spartans and Wyoming followed suit this week. On Sept. 14, Southern Utah became the first school not to take the floor against San Jose State, with the result listed as “canceled” on the conference’s website. Political figures from Wyoming, Idaho and Utah have weighed in and suggested the forfeits centered around protecting women’s sports.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.