Utah State QB Levi Williams will skip senior season to apply for Navy SEAL training

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Utah State quarterback Levi Williams will not return for his senior season in 2024, intending to apply for Navy SEAL training following the Aggies’ upcoming bowl game. Williams appeared in 16 games for the Aggies over two seasons. He tallied 351 all-purpose yards and ran for the game-winning touchdown to help Utah State edge the Lobos 44-41 in double overtime and become bowl eligible for a third straight season.

